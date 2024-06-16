Kodak Black Fires Back At SteveWillDoIt Over Alleged Richard Mille Theft

2023 Broccoli City Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: Kodak Black performs during Broccoli City Festival Day 2 on July 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Kodak Black was not happy with SteveWillDoIt's posts.

Kodak Black fired back at SteveWillDoIt while filming himself on Instagram Live on Saturday. Steve had hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Kodak of attempting to steal a $500,000 Richard Mille watch from him. “Do rappers make money? Kodak Black just tried to rob me for my Richard Mille,” he posted on the site. “Is every rapper broke? The guy smokes meth, probably insane. Kodak Black is 100% on drugs.” He's since deleted the post.

As for Kodak's response, he said at one point during the lengthy stream: “That’s why I hate drunk sh*t. I hate drunk sh*t. People always get beside they self. That’s why I don’t drink liquor no more. Why are you being prejudiced, sir? Have you saw me do any drugs? You made a tweet to the whole world like I wasn’t finna get on the internet and say, ‘Oh, SteveWillDoIt is a b*tch‘ I told you to your face and I threw your sh*t on the floor."

Kodak Black Performs One Music Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, Kodak threatened Will with physical violence. “I don’t give [expletive] about none of them muscles or that tight ass suit you was wearing yesterday,” he remarked. “I told you to your [expletive] face. A n***a will knock your drunk ass out.” Check out the clip below as caught by No Jumper.

Kodak Black Responds To SteveWillDoIt

Kodak's feud with SteveWillDoIt comes after he teamed up with Don Toliver for the new single, "BROTHER STONE." The two shared a music video for the song on Saturday afternoon. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black and SteveWillDoIt on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
