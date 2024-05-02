SteveWillDoIt Believes He Could Be In Danger After Flying Out 6ix9ine’s Baby Mama & Daughter

SteveWillDoIt has been a vocal critic of 6ix9ine for some time now, and recently, he decided to take their feud to the next level. In a video posted earlier this week, the YouTube personality was seen alongside the rapper's baby mother and child, who he flew out. He provided them with luxurious gifts, including a Birkin and some jewelry. He even went so far as to promise them $12K each month for a year, $20K for the child's education, and more. Moreover, he claimed to have adopted 6ix9ine's child, though it doesn't appear as though this part of the gag was real.

For obvious reasons, SteveWillDoIt is under the impression that 6ix9ine's not too happy with him right now. According to him, he could even be in danger. He took to Twitter/X yesterday to share some alleged DMs between him and the performer. He also let fans know that if anything happens to him, it's likely that 6ix9ine was responsible.

SteveWillDoIt Exposes Alleged DMs With 6ix9ine

"Goodnight guys," he wrote last night. "Thank you for everything. If I get hurt just know 6ix9ine did it.. he thinks he is a genius and cuz he messaged me nice on Instagram he can just send goons to me. No sir Mr 6ix9ine. Im 2 paranoid to fall for you games. Who wants to see the messages between us ??? I'll straight up show you paragraphs of messages cuz I love and trust you."

He then went on to share the alleged messages, in which he accuses 6ix9ine of scamming him out of $2M, and more. SteveWillDoIt also praised 6ix9ine's daughter, encouraging him to reach out to her. 6ix9ine didn't say much, however, simply telling Steve that he's a "nice guy." What do you think of SteveWillDoIt suggesting that if he gets "hurt," 6ix9ine was responsible? What about him flying out the rapper's baby mama and child? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

