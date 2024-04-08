6ix9ine Kidnapper Fails To Overturn His 24-Year Prison Sentence Again

6ix9ine's notorious cooperation in the Nine Trey Bloods gang case a couple of years ago continues to result in a lot of legal consequences. Moreover, the man charged with kidnapping him, along with racketeering and assault convictions, failed yet again to reduce his 24-year prison sentence for these crimes or get a retrial for them. Anthony Ellison, who the court identified as a pivotal piece in the criminal organization, claimed that his legal representatives did not provide a proper defense, that the evidence presented against him was insufficient, and that any action against the rapper were due to his own behavior. Specifically, he blamed his counsel for failing to identify these factors in his case.

However, the court found no solid proof that 6ix9ine's provocations justified these crimes, or that these actions should constitute anything less than a 24-year prison sentence. As such, their ruling dismissed Ellison's filing and stood by the evidence presented in the trial that he was a leader and instigator in the Nine Trey Bloods gang. Regarding the New York native's other legal troubles, one of his former associates was recently hit with extortion and fraud charges, which he doesn't seem to be directly related to. Still, over the past couple of years, it seems like this camp has brought about nothing but bad luck.

6ix9ine Performing In Stockholm In 2018

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - SEPTEMBER 19: Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet on September 19, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, he's being blamed for the downfall of other careers as well, such as Boosie Badazz thinking that he sent Kodak Black down a dark path after their collab. "What I said really affected him," Boosie expressed VladTV concerning his own beef with Kodak and how it stems from their arguments over 6ix9ine. "He not letting it go. What I said about ['Shaka Laka'], it seem like since then, he been downhill. I think he regret what he did with Tekashi."

Sadly for the "GUMMO" MC, the Internet is still reacting quite negatively to his antics overall, such as folks clowning his volatile relationship. At the very least, he can rest assured that there's at least some justice for his kidnapping and that the person who victimized him isn't going anywhere fast. But hopefully all the future antics stay online and don't end up back in a courtroom; we'll take all the trolling we can get if that's the case. For more news and updates on 6ix9ine, log back into HNHH.

