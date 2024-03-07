6ix9ine Looks Uninterested In Mandatory Anger Management Classes

The classes are a condition of his release from jail in the Dominican Republic.

6ix9ine has had a pretty difficult past few months. Last year, he was arrested for assault in the Dominican Republic. He was accused of attacking two men at a recording studio. Clearly the rapper still has plenty of fans in the country as they mobbed both the spot he was arrested and the jail he was booked in and ultimately released from. Part of his release required him to stay in the Dominican Republic for 6 months, though it could end up being even longer than that. Now, a picture made the rounds online of the rapper participating in another condition of his release, anger management classes.

"6ix9ine taking Anger Management Classes in the DR" the caption of a recent post shared by DJ Akademiks reads. The picture shows the rapper sitting in a class looking like he isn't paying very close attention to what's going on. He's staring at his phone while also being the only person in the photo not wearing a mask. As you'd expect, fans pulled up in the comments of the post with jokes. “Daniel papi you not paying the attention” the top comment on the post reads. "All them n*ggas look angry because they there 🤣🤣" another comment jokes. Check out the pic of the rapper in anger management class below.

6ix9ine Ignores Anger Management Class In Hilarious New Picture

Back in January, 6ix9ine released a surprise new EP called BLACKBALLED. It came after he promised fans last year that he was working on a new project that would drop in early 2024. The project featured 9 new songs but they combined for less than 20 minutes of material in total. Fans were surprised by how little promotion the rapper did for the project. Because of the lack of promotion, many rap fans missed the project entirely.

What do you think of 6ix9ine looking disinterested in his anger management class? How long do you think the rapper will be forced to stay in the Dominican Republic? Let us know in the comment section below.

