6ix9ine Arrested In The Dominican Republic, His Laywer Issues A Statement

6ix9ine is an artist who has elicited controversy everywhere he has gone. If you remember, just a few months ago, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic for assault. However, he was eventually released and put on some sort of probation. Overall, things have not been easy for him since then. He and his girlfriend Yailin seemingly broke up over abuse allegations. Subsequently, they got back together and had been flexing their relationship on social media as late as this past week.

Last night, rumors began to circulate online that 6ix9ine had actually been arrested in the Dominican Republic. This led to a whole bunch of rumors flying around the internet. However, as DJ Akademiks report, 6ix9ine's lawyer has promptly come through with a statement on the matter. He wants to clear up any confusion, and he even has a timeline of events. Moreover, he is advocating for 6ix9ine's quick release given the circumstances around the arrest.

6ix9ine Arrested For Domestic Violence

Essentially, the rapper caught wind that there was a warrant out for his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving Yailin. Subsequently, 6ix9ine and Yailin arranged to meet with authorities where they explained themselves. Yailin was adamant that nothing ever took place between the two. However, the authorities say that Yailin's mother filed a complaint over an alleged incident from December 28th. This is what led to the warrant for 6ix9ine. Following the conversation, authorities decided to arrest the rapper. Now, 6ix9ine will have to wait before being seen in front of a judge who will get to determine his fate. As his lawyer explains, they are praying for the best.

