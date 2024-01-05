6ix9ine Deactivates His Instagram Account Amid Public Breakup

6ix9ine appears to be in a bad place.

6ix9ine remains one of the most villainous characters in the hip-hop world. Overall, his run began back in 2017 thanks to the song Gummo. Although he took the beat from Pi'erre Bourne without any permission, he was still able to get a viral hit. From there, he continued to drop banger after banger, with each song hitting the Billboard charts. Once September 2018 came around, he seemed unstoppable. Unfortunately for him, RICO charges ultimately became the start of his demise.

Subsequently, the rapper snitched on everyone involved and eventually went to prison for a fairly short amount of time. Since then, he has been back home making music. He has made a pivot to Spanish music, and unsurprisingly, he still gets in quite a bit of trouble from time to time. For instance, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic for assault. Furthermore, he recently broke up with his girlfriend after what he describes as an abusive relationship. Now, his social media is gone.

6ix9ine Takes Preventative Measures

That's right folks, 6ix9ine has officially deleted his Instagram account. Overall, this is a bit of a surprising development. For years, he has used social media as a means to advance his career. However, he is now taking a step back. He did this without much of a warning, but it seems like this has to do with his recent breakup. After all, it would make sense. Sometimes, when you are left heartbroken, you do silly things to get your mind right. No matter what, it is pretty obvious that he will be back sooner rather than later.

6ix9ine has never showed very much restraint before, so why would he start now? It just doesn't really make sense for him to do so. That said, his fans are now waiting patiently for a return. Let us know what you think about his recent decision, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

