6ix9ine Didn't Pay For His Own Bronze Statue In Cuba

Earlier this week one of the strangest stories in recent memory of rap news emerged. That came when pictures of a new bronze statue of 6ix9ine emerged from Cuba and started making the rounds online. Very little information was known about the statue and many suspected it wasn't actually bronze and the rapper probably paid for it himself as some kind of publicity stunt. But earlier today the artist who created it took to Instagram to explain some things.

The artist responsible shared some more close-up pictures showing off the details of the statue. While many debated how much it even looked like the rapper after seeing the original pics online, it resembles him much closer once you can see the whole thing. In the caption, he reveals that the statue was paid for by a client that doesn't appear to be 6ix9ine himself, as many fans suspected. It's unclear how much the statue cost or why a still unknown client paid to put a statue of the rapper up in Cuba. Check out the detailed pictures of the bronze sculpture below.

6ix9ine Statue In More Detail

6ix9ine is currently still stuck in the Dominican Republic after being arrested for assault there last year. His fans made quite the scene both at the spot of his arrest and the prison when he was released. As a result of his crime he has to remain in the country for six months following his arrest. He's about halfway through the time currently. He will wrap up his legal proceedings and likely get to go home later this year.

In December, 6ix9ine promised his fans on social media that he had new music coming soon. He claimed his new album was so close to being done that it might even still come out in 2023. While that ultimately didn't happen fans are still hoping the project is coming as soon as he claimed. What do you think of somebody other than 6ix9ine himself paying for a statue of him to be put up in Cleveland? Let us know in the comment section below.

