6ix9ine's Girlfriend Single Again, Rapper Blames Her Jealousy & "Mental Health Problems" For Split

6ix9ine's stay in the Dominican Republic has been teaching him plenty of relationships, accountability, and making the best of a bad situation. The New York native isn't currently in prison overseas. However, he remains in the country after bringing a squad of goons to attack local producers spending time with his (now ex) girlfriend on the island. From what he's saying about Yailin La Mas Viral, it sounds like the 21-year-old struggles with serious insecurity issues. Earlier this week, 6ix9ine's Instagram Story lit up with a video revealing that they're going their separate ways after she seemingly accused him of sleeping with her friend.

The clip below shows an argument ensuing in Spanish, with the embattled entertainer typing out his side. "This was all the time, accusing me of looking at women to making me jealous of [her] own friends," the message reads after translating it to English. "It's a mental health problem," 6ix9ine alleged, before urging his followers to avoid lashing out at Viral. "Get her help," he urged those still in the young woman's life.

6ix9ine is Back on the Market

6ix9ine is no stranger to rocky relationships, though this one with the "Narcisista" hitmaker has been particularly damaging to his reputation. He has a history of spinning the block in the past. Because of this, we're curious to see if he and Yailin can make it over this speed bump. If not, perhaps he'll find a new love interest during the rest of his stay.

6ix9ine's latest lover isn't the only woman causing problems in his life at this time. In the final weeks of 2023, his ex, Jade (who was recently linked to Offset, though the Migos member has denied any involvement with her), claims that the "GOOBA" artist and Off the Record podcast host DJ Akademiks have been "f**king for a very long time." Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

