6ix9ine & DJ Akademiks Have Been "F*cking For A Very Long Time," Rapper's Ex Claims

Jade, the ex-girlfriend of 6ix9ine, has claimed that the rapper and DJ Akademiks have been "f-cking for a very long time". She has further claimed that this was the reason that she broke up with the rapper. She also threatened to go after the rapper if he tried to cause trouble. "Don't make me post this video with me playing with ya a--". The couple haven't been an item since mid-2022, when they went through an explosive breakup.

While 6ix9ine has never been confirmed as being queer, people appeared to accept it. "Makes sense. No wonder Santana made him cry. Undercovers always get emotional when they get called out 😂," one person noted. "We all need to be bringing in the New Years at somebody’s church!! 2023 is def for the books! 😒," another added. However, others didn't think it was an especially big deal. "So many people are gay I honestly do not care anymore. Find something else to shock me," one person argued.

Read More: 6ix9ine Sells Assets Like Car & Mansion To Cover $10 Million Judgement In Assault Case

6ix9ine's Girlfriend Charged With Felony Assault

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine's current girlfriend has been hit with some pretty serious criminal charges. Yailin La Más Viral was charged with felony assault after a video emerged showing an altercation between her and the rapper. She was arrested in Palm Beach on Friday, according to HipHopDX. Furthermore, the charges against her are felony battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, and criminal damage to property worth $1000 or more. A bond of $9000 was paid by record producer Santiago “Alofoke” Matias.

Fans of both rappers were shocked when 6ix9ine posted footage of an altercation between himself and Yailin. In the video, she can be seen hitting 6ix9ine with a 2x6 and verbally assaulting the rapper before being restrained by police. Previously, 6ix9ine had posted a video of Yailin threatening him with a knife after accusing him of domestic assault.

Read More: 6ix9ine Promises Fans He'll Drop A New Album Very Soon

[via]