6ix9ine Sells Assets Like Car & Mansion To Cover $10 Million Judgement In Assault Case

When 6ix9ine failed to show up in court for an assault lawsuit, he didn't consider that a default judgement would end up ridding him of his valuables. However, that's exactly what court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ indicate, as the court appointed a receiver to handle his assets. These include a Rolls-Royce, a mansion in Florida, and many other pricey items that might be sold off or auctioned to pay for the $9.825 judgement by any means necessary. In fact, it seems like this is a pretty limitless proposition, as the docs claim that the receiver can "break any locks necessary to gain access to any real property."

For those unaware, the rapper– who said he will drop a new album soon– received this lawsuit over two years ago. He accidentally hit Alexis Salaberrios, a dancer for Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, in the head with a champagne bottle that he threw at a person who called him a rat. After going to the ER and getting stitches, she filed legal action against him and won the judgement back in July. Since 6ix9ine never paid for it, now Salaberrios has clearance to seize these assets despite his legal team initially dismissing this suit.

Read More: 6ix9ine Scam Almost Went Down, Donz Stacks Says, But He Chose Not To Do It

6ix9ine At MiamiBash 2021

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the New York native is also dealing with some other legal trouble right now– but it's got less to do with him than it does with his partner. Yailín La Más Viral recently faced an arrest and felony assault charges after threatening him with a knife and hitting him with a two-by-four. The two have had nothing if not a turbulent and chaotic relationship in the public eye, so this is a little less surprising than most. Still, considering past issues that the couple went through, it's a tad disheartening to see Yailín fall into tropes that 6ix9ine is the most notorious for out of the two.

Regardless, do you think that this is going to hurt his pockets deeply as he lingers in the Dominican Republic? Is this the beginning of the end? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: 6ix9ine Mobbed By Fans Following Jail Release: Watch

[via]