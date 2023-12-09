6ix9ine Scam Almost Went Down, Donz Stacks Says, But He Chose Not To Do It

Even years after his initial rise and fall in the rap game, 6ix9ine is still a hot topic of conversation around the community. Moreover, New York drill rapper Donz Stacks recently appeared on No Jumper with Adam22 and Skinnyfromthe9 to talk about the rainbow-haired MC, among many other topics. One of the things they discussed was an opportunity that Stacks had to scam him out of some cash, which he said his entourage was a big fan of. However, he didn't end up doing so, and also spoke on the implications of him working with a "snitch." Donz stood by his clean record in that regard, and said that people just have to get their bag in more ways than one.

Another 6ix9ine topic that they discussed was his controversial collaboration with Kodak Black. Well, that was controversial for Yak and less so for Tekashi, but still, it's something that even caused beef to ensue between various rap figures involved. In fact, the No Jumper conversation even points to 6ix9ine's manager, Wack 100, wanting to sign Donz Stacks. However, despite this initial wish, because of how his client's relationship with Donz soured, Stacks thinks that he wouldn't be able to be as warm and welcoming now.

Donz Stacks On 6ix9ine: Watch

Meanwhile, this is all the least of the "GOOBA" artist's worries right now, as he's dealing will legal trouble both in the States and overseas. For example, a court recently ordered him to pay $10 million to an alleged assault victim because he failed to show up in court. Not only that, but the alleged victim claims that 6ix9ine tried to hide all his assets and deliberately block her attempts to get compensation for her troubles. Whether he eventually coughs it up is a question for another time.

As Tekashi waits in the Dominican Republic, where he's supposed to stay for six months because of other legal trouble, it seems like he's building up a lot to answer for. While his hype as an artist died down, we're sure that he will always have an antic up his sleeve or some big case that will draw a lot of interest. We'll see if the New York provocateur ends up switching this formula up. For more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine, log back into HNHH.

