6ix9ine Scam Almost Went Down, Donz Stacks Says, But He Chose Not To Do It

The rapper says he had a chance to take off with some cash from Tekashi without compensating for it, but he acted against that temptation.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Daniel Hernandez, AKA Tekashi69, Arraignment - Houston, TX

Even years after his initial rise and fall in the rap game, 6ix9ine is still a hot topic of conversation around the community. Moreover, New York drill rapper Donz Stacks recently appeared on No Jumper with Adam22 and Skinnyfromthe9 to talk about the rainbow-haired MC, among many other topics. One of the things they discussed was an opportunity that Stacks had to scam him out of some cash, which he said his entourage was a big fan of. However, he didn't end up doing so, and also spoke on the implications of him working with a "snitch." Donz stood by his clean record in that regard, and said that people just have to get their bag in more ways than one.

Another 6ix9ine topic that they discussed was his controversial collaboration with Kodak Black. Well, that was controversial for Yak and less so for Tekashi, but still, it's something that even caused beef to ensue between various rap figures involved. In fact, the No Jumper conversation even points to 6ix9ine's manager, Wack 100, wanting to sign Donz Stacks. However, despite this initial wish, because of how his client's relationship with Donz soured, Stacks thinks that he wouldn't be able to be as warm and welcoming now.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail Under These Conditions

Donz Stacks On 6ix9ine: Watch

Meanwhile, this is all the least of the "GOOBA" artist's worries right now, as he's dealing will legal trouble both in the States and overseas. For example, a court recently ordered him to pay $10 million to an alleged assault victim because he failed to show up in court. Not only that, but the alleged victim claims that 6ix9ine tried to hide all his assets and deliberately block her attempts to get compensation for her troubles. Whether he eventually coughs it up is a question for another time.

As Tekashi waits in the Dominican Republic, where he's supposed to stay for six months because of other legal trouble, it seems like he's building up a lot to answer for. While his hype as an artist died down, we're sure that he will always have an antic up his sleeve or some big case that will draw a lot of interest. We'll see if the New York provocateur ends up switching this formula up. For more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine, log back into HNHH.

Read More: 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Denies He Ever Put Hands On Her

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.