DJ Akademiks Slams 6ix9ine's Ex For Claiming He Slept With The Rapper

6ix9ine's ex Jade broke the Internet on Sunday (December 17) when she claimed that he and DJ Akademiks have been "f***ing for a very long time." Of course, social media reacted to this quite wildly, especially considering that both personalities get their fair share of sometimes due, sometimes undue hate online. On top of that, folks couldn't wait to see how either would respond to this, although we could've definitely guessed what they'd say. To prove that, the streamer and commentator recently hopped on his livestream to respond to Jade's claims. Throughout, he let out some very disparaging remarks against her own alleged sex life.

"So first and foremost, if you're looking for the obvious, me and 6ix9ine has never ever been anything but friends like any other two dudes," DJ Akademiks began. "We're not gay. I'm not gay. Like, it actually bothers me. These are the things that bother me the most. The way to get under Ak's skin is mention some gay s**t and put it on his name. Or get a gay n***a to go at Ak! We done seen the Saucy s**t.

DJ Akademiks Responds To 6ix9ine Rumors: Watch

"Listen, I gave y'all the chance to come tell me why," DJ Akademiks continued. "Whatever y'all got going on, y'all should leave Big Ak out of it. The n***a moved on and left your a** in the dust! You was a hired prost*tute, you was an escort, okay? Don't think too much about it. The bag's getting low now, don't be mad at me! This is what all y'all girls do. Y'all girls is really like an Airbnb, that's what y'all p***y is. You get a rich n***a and hopefully he can just move in and just permanently f**k you all day long and give you gifts. Obviously, I'm telling you, this is fake. This is a woman who clearly must either be trying to do one of two things.

"She's been recently accused after Cardi B viciously beat her a** and beat her sister's a** in the club and they got banned from all New York clubs," he concluded. "That's a fact. Cardi B got sued, that's a fact. Did she say this to spite me because I mentioned that? Now, with all of that being said, you was my man's girl, so I let it fly! I don't care! All these b***hes in the game right here, they're prost*tutes. All of them, okay? Now, most of them– actually, all of them pretty much just high-class escorts. They all got a price. I know 6ix9ine gotta feel stup*d. She was a perennial side chick! Offset had her, A Boogie was f***ing her. Every n***a done piped the shawty out! I'm glad we talking, 'cause I love to talk." For more on DJ Akademiks and 6ix9ine, come back to HNHH.

