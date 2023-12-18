Anuel AA Thinks He's A "Piece Of S**t" For Letting 6ix9ine Raise His Daughter

Anuel AA's beef with former collaborator 6ix9ine is far from over, and it probably won't die down anytime soon. Moreover, he just took another shot at him on his new track "Glock Glock Glock," which is a diss record primarily against Arcángel that also ropes in Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and many other Latine rappers. Specifically, the Puerto Rican MC made a reference to the fact that the rainbow-haired provocateur is raising his daughter with Yailin La Más Viral, who got with Tekashi after they split. "Se que soy un pedazo de mierda, la hija me la está cuidando un chota," he raps on the cut. That translates to "I know I'm a piece of s**t, a snitch is taking care of my daughter."

Furthermore, this is a slightly ironic aside on this diss track considering that 6ix9ine and Yailin don't appear to be on the best of terms. She recently received felony assault charges for striking him with a two-by-four and threatening him with a knife. As such, maybe Anuel AA won't have to worry much about the New York native being around their daughter in the coming weeks. Still, given just how volatile, chaotic, and predictably unpredictable all these players tend to be, we wouldn't be surprised if it goes in another direction.

Anuel AA's Lyrics Against 6ix9ine

For those unaware, the feud between Anuel AA and 6ix9ine began some years ago, a bit after they collaborated on a couple of songs. Then, the former took issue with the latter cooperating with police, and from there, they kept throwing shots at each other. The "GUMMO" artist even had a nasty run-in with Anuel's brother back in February of this year. While they're both caught up in many other controversies, it seems like they are their own worst enemy on a level playing field.

Meanwhile, with Tekashi facing other legal trouble, we'll see if his family dynamic changes given Yailin's actions. Maybe that will cause a compromise of sorts between these rappers. Either way, we're sure that the drama won't get any less spicy– and if it does, it'll be a relief. For more news and the latest updates on Anuel AA and 6ix9ine, keep checking in with HNHH.

