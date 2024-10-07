DJ Akademiks Claims Stefon Diggs Is Cardi B's Flame And Is Stealing Other Rappers' Girls

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 29: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans talks with teammates prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Ak with some hefty accusations...

A lot of theories emerged about why Cardi B and Offset broke up, seemingly for good this time. They aired each other out and accused each other of cheating and much more. But DJ Akademiks brought forth a theory that NFL player Stefon Diggs allegedly slept with Cardi and has also been with other rappers' partners. "Shout out to Stefon Diggs, man," Ak expressed after making the allegations about Diggs and the Bronx femcee. "By the way, there's two more rappers, he's f***ing y'all b***hes now, too. I'll tell y'all, but y'all got to DM me. I got all the information for y'all, alright? Stefon Diggs is f***ing two other active rappers' b***hes.

"Like, y'all be claiming him, hugging him on the 'Gram, kissing him, talking about Woman Crush Wednesday, all that bulls**t," DJ Akademiks continued. "He's piping them h*es out! I don't know how he's f***ing all y'all rappers' b***hes. The last thing I'ma say to Stefon Diggs: you on my fantasy team, bro, I want you to keep doing good. Bruh, make this the last n***a's girl you try to f**k or have f***ed. Like, you're starting to inch into the territory, some of these n***as will shoot you.

DJ Akademiks' Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Claims

"F**k all that ACL s**t you got going on," DJ Akademiks went on. "They'll shoot you. So stop playing around, okay? You're f***ing too many b***hes, and there's a lot of girls at the Texans games you can f**k. Leave the rappers' girls alone. You're catching bullets, but you can't catch them bullets, alright? Just telling you. But maybe he's gangster, too. I don't know, let me just step out of this one, right? Yo, you know what's so funny? He not even f***ing no soft-a** n***as – Yo, he f***ing the gangster rappers' b***hes. He kinda lit, I ain't gon' hold you.

"Let me look at his contract," DJ Akademiks concluded. "Something must be going for him. Or maybe b***hes just think he looks cute, right? 'Stefon Diggs salary.' 24 million? This year? Wait, hold on. Let me see... Four years, $96 million? Yeah, he f***ing y'all b***hes, man. It's a wrap. S**t, unless one of y'all n***as shoot him. He got three more years. $18 million next year, 19 – or it's 19, 14 – yeah, yeah, yeah. I ain't gon' lie, he gon' keep terrorizing y'all n***as. Y'all n***as is in for a world of pain. Stefon Diggs in your b***hes guts and DMs is crazy. Whoo! Oh my God. Alright. Stefon Diggs, be careful, man. Okay?"

