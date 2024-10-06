Cardi B & Offset Turn Up At The Same Club Amid Messy Divorce

Cardi B and Offset narrowly avoided a very awkward situation last night.

Things between Cardi B and Offset have gotten seriously messy in recent weeks. Recently, for example, she went off on the former Migos member in a fiery Instagram Live rant. At the time, she threatened to take him to court, said she'd moved on, and more. He responded by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their child. Since that whole debacle, Cardi has made it clear that they have no plans of getting back together despite living under the same roof. She's also clarified that the split is not a PR stunt, despite ongoing rumors.

With that being said, it looks like the exes haven't had the easiest time staying away from each other lately. It's unclear whether that's intentional or not, however. Last night, the two of them were spotted at the same New York City club, The Stafford Room. In footage obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seen dancing and enjoying herself.

Cardi B & Offset Accidentally Go To The Same Club

A witness reportedly told the outlet that her vibe changed when the DJ announced that Offset was in the building. They also claimed that Cardi and Offset did not arrive or leave together and that they were not seen interacting with each other while they were at the club. Reportedly, Offset left by himself at some point in the evening, and Cardi continued to turn up. This isn't the first time she was spotted living her best life as of late, however.