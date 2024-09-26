Offset Accuses Cardi B Of Sleeping With Another Man While Pregnant

Cardi B's fiery Instagram Live prompted a shocking accusation from her ex, Offset.

Last month, it was revealed that Cardi B and Offset were getting a divorce following several years together. As this news made its rounds, she took the opportunity to announce that she was pregnant with their third child. She's since given birth and wasted no time getting back to her normal life. Unfortunately, however, she had quite a few things she needed to get off of her chest.

The "Enough" rapper took to Instagram Live today to rant about her ex. She accused him of "threatening" to take the things she worked for and suggested that this could be narcissism. Cardi added that he was more than happy to allegedly hook up with other people, but when she decided to start talking to someone new, the alleged threats began.

Offset Responds To Cardi B's Instagram Live Rant

Clearly, Offset was well aware that Cardi was live, and decided to enter her comments section to throw some shade of his own. In one comment, he seemingly accused her of sleeping with someone else while pregnant with their child. "U f*cked with a baby inside tell the truth !!" he alleged. It's unclear whether or not he's accusing her of doing this while they were still together, or after they had already broken up.

Either way, Cardi doesn't seem to mind. She went on to accuse Offset of threatening to "expose" her, insisting that she's fine with it. Moreover, she claimed she'd be willing to do it herself. "I don't give a f*ck, n***a. I will expose my own tea, I don't give a f*ck," she said.

Cardi B Drags Offset On Instagram Live