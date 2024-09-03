Cardi B Promises Her Sophomore Album Is Finally Coming In Latest Update

BYCole Blake380 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS
US rapper Cardi B attends the 4th annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Cardi B is ready to "stop playing."

Cardi B says that she's going to "stop playing" and finally release her long-awaited sophomore album. She provided the latest update on the project in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday while celebrating the continued success of her debut, Invasion of Privacy. She shared a post noting that she's moved over 500,000 total equivalent album units in 2024 despite not dropping a project since 2018. “Album still sellin like good quality p*ssy,” she responded. “OKAY OKAY let me stop playing and drop this second album.”

In response to the post, fans joked about how long they've had to wait to hear a new full-length project from Cardi. "That announcement better be this month girl or I’m starting a rumour about whipshots giving me monkey pox," one user wrote. Another added: "Album going strong and we’re here for it! But hey, don’t tease us drop that second album already! We’re ready for more hits!"

Read More: Cleotrapa Claims That Ice Spice Was "Shaking" Thinking That Cardi B Sent People To Jump Her

Cardi B Performs During BET Experience In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Cardi B performs onstage during BET Experience Presents Cardi B, Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red & Jordan Ward at Crypto.com Arena on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Cardi has been promising to drop her sophomore album in 2024 at several points throughout the year. Back in April, she reflected on the six-year anniversary of her debut project and admitted she's nervous to follow up on the critically acclaimed effort. "6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!! 6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year.. it’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support! I’ll talk to ya soon I been so busy these last few days." In another post, she added: “Yeup!!! I’m a little nervous. But I don’t care! I’m liking doing things that my ears want to listen to and reflecting the moods I been in. It feels good.”

Cardi B Teases Her Second Album

It still remains unclear when exactly Cardi will be dropping the next project. She recently shared a video of herself in the studio, although she didn't seem too excited to be there. Check out her latest update on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and his sophomore album on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cleotrapa Claims Ice Spice Is Using Ozempic Amid Feud With Her Former Friend

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...