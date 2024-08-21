Cardi B Delivers Exciting New Details About Pregnancy & New Album

Cardi B has big things in the works.

It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for Cardi B, and fortunately for her fans, it doesn't look like she plans on stopping anytime soon. She's been teasing her eagerly anticipated sophomore album for a while now, which appears to be on the horizon. She also just announced her pregnancy earlier this month, shortly after filing for divorce from Offset. A new project and a baby aren't the only things Cardi has in the works, however.

Recently, the hitmaker hopped online to share a few updates with her supporters. "Today album talk drained me," she wrote. "I won't be getting on anymore until I give birth ... I get aggravated and start to cursing." While fans certainly can't blame Cardi for taking a break from social media at this point, they also can't wait to hear more about the album.

Luckily, she told followers over the weekend that her potential album covers are already in the vault. Now, she just has to pick the one she likes the most. While an official release date for the project has yet to be revealed, fans took this as a sign that it may be arriving soon. Elsewhere in her update, Cardi said that she has various partnerships coming up for her vodka-infused whipped cream brand, Whipshots. She also gave supporters a peek into her family life, sharing that her son is starting school this year, meaning that she has to go back to school shopping.

Cardi even teased her baby-to-be's nursery, which she promises will be "soooo buteeee." What do you think of Cardi B's latest update? Are looking forward to hearing her new album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.