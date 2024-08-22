Pooh Shiesty Shamelessly Flirts With Cardi B Amid Offset Divorce

Prison isn't stopping Pooh Shiesty.

Late last month, Cardi B filed for divorce from her partner Offset after roughly seven years together. The hitmaker has yet to reveal what prompted this decision, though it appears as though the breakup was amicable. Shortly after that news was revealed, Cardi took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting her third child.

Nowadays, it seems like Cardi is hard at work getting ready for her child's arrival, preparing her older kids for school, and more. She's also finishing up her eagerly anticipated sophomore album. It's unclear whether or not she's looking to date right now, though she certainly has some potential suitors waiting for the right opportunity. During her recent Instagram Live, for example, Pooh Shiesty seemingly tried to shoot his shot.

Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot From Prison

"I'm 5 mins away baby open the door," he wrote publicly. Of course, Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars, so someone might be relaying this message for him. With that being said, Cardi would have some waiting to do if she took him up on his offer. Regardless, the flirty message has sparked plenty of jokes in Say Cheese's X replies, as fans speculate whether or not Cardi is interested. It's possible that she'd prefer to just focus on herself and her family for the time being, particularly as her album draws closer.