Pooh Shiesty Issues Brief Message From Prison

The incarcerated Memphis rapper has some brief words.

A new post on social media has fans buzzing about Pooh Shiesty prison status. Prior to his arrest, Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams, Jr. was a rising star out of Memphis. He frequently collaborated with Gucci Mane, signing to Gucci's 1017 Records in 2020. The rapper was found guilty of federal conspiracy in January 2022, following two arrests the year prior in connection to a pair of shootings in Southern Florida. Florida judge Michael K. Moore sentenced him to five years and two months in prison in April of that year.

Rumors briefly went around that Pooh Shiesty was released earlier than expected. The rumors followed a recent Instagram story from his official page. The post in question appeared on the incarcerated rapper's page on July 30. It simply read, "It ain't shit to do a hit Im back B*tch!!" with no added context. This caused fans to briefly speculate on the meaning of the post. Some thought that the rapper's release date from prison had been moved up since he was posting on social media again.

Pooh Shiesty Has Words On Instagram, From Prison

That post was followed by another one, which read, "B*tch ain't out yet," contradicting the first one. Fans joked that Pooh Shiesty could be referring to anything when using the word "hit," from crime to another big song. The post was ambiguous enough to be left up to interpretation. When Shiesty was first charged in 2022, a prison sentence of up to eight years was presented. However, he received less time than receiving additional credit for the time he'd already spent in jail.