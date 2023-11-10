Pooh Shiesty Celebrates His Birthday From Jail “Lady Bday In Hell”

Though Pooh Shiesty is currently in prison, he has still found ways to stay productive. Just yesterday he updated fans on the amount of material he was producing in the mean time. In an interview he did from prison he claimed that he's writing a song a day which adds up fast. He reported having 5 of 6 albums worth of music that he could potentially drop once he gets out. Shiesty also provided an update for fans through Instagram. He shared a post flexing his status despite his situation "Just orderd 2 ferrari's off a jail call I'm real rich, make sure you make ha cover my name up before you keep the b****, he captioned the post.

Now, he's returning to Instagram once again to share another update. This time it's about his birthday as the rapper turned 24 earlier this week. "Last bday in hell, big 24" he said in a comment. The first part of the message is what has stood out to most fans as Shiesty describes being in jail as "hell." Other fans express their surprise that the already well established rapper is only 24. "Had no idea he was only 24 wtf," and "I forgot how young this nigga really is," two of the top comments read. Check out the comment and fan reactions to it below.

Pooh Shiesty's Last Birthday In Jail

One thing fans have been blown away by is Pooh Shiesty's prison transformation. The rapper first got some fans thirsting over him online back in September when he shared some of the first new pictures of himself in a while. That's continued through pretty much every update he's shared with fans as they point out just how different he looks now than when his sentence began.

Shiesty is more than two years into what was originally supposed to be a five year sentence. Despite that his newest comments show a belief that he will be out of jail by this time next year. It's unclear whether he has a new reason to believe he will be let out sooner or if the claim is just wishful thinking on his part. What do you think of Pooh Shiesty's birthday message from jail? Let us know in the comment section below.

