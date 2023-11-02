Pooh Shiesty Reveals Who He’s Listening To Behind Bars

Pooh Shiesty's currently serving a 63-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in October of last year. His charges stem from a 2020 South Florida shooting. While he's going to be behind bars for quite a while, it doesn't look like the rapper's let his incarceration hold him back from enjoying himself.

During a recent interview with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Memphis native revealed some of the music he's been listening to in order to pass the time. He says that his prison playlist consists of a lot of EST Gee and NBA YoungBoy. Unfortunately, the new Lil Durk isn't on the prison's tablet yet, so he's still waiting to give it a listen.

Pooh Shiesty's Prison Playlist Includes EST Gee And NBA YoungBoy

While he's still anticipating Almost Healed, Pooh Shiesty says that he does receive letters from Durk on occasion. He credits him, along with various other rappers, for "[holding] him down" while he's behind bars. “You got motherf*ckers really sitting down and taking their time out to write, you know?" he explained. "Good men like Lil Baby, Durk — he ain’t missing’ a beat. Y’all familiar with Don Trip? He just wrote me a letter the other day. Just got a letter from him. There’s a lot of artists that keep my name alive in many different ways.”

In September, Pooh Shiesty also revealed that he's got a couple new whips waiting for him once he gets out. “Just orderd 2 ferrari’s off a jail call im real rich," he captioned a photo of himself. "Make sure you make ha cover my name up before you keep the b*tch #TheWaitIsOver #TheKingIsBack! #FreeTheBiggest." What do you think of Pooh Shiesty revealing who he listens to in prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

