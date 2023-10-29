Gillie Da Kid Gives Pooh Shiesty His Flowers For Refusing To Snitch

Gillie and Wallo care a lot about Pooh Shiesty's criminal case, his well-being in prison, and what he represents for prison reform. Moreover, the two podcasters have voiced their support for him for a long time now, and continue to make strides to improve his conditions and others'. However, Gillie Da Kid in particular recently caught some up-to-debate flack for praising the rapper for not snitching in his ordeal. While this is a pivotal street code with a lot of influence and weight in hip-hop, some felt that this was giving him too much credit. After all, Pooh's protecting other criminals, some expressed in the replies of the tweet below.

"You took your time," Gillie remarked on his and Wallo's podcast Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, for which Pooh Shiesty called in to speak with them from jail. "You didn't do no finger-pointing, you stood up like a man, you in the slammer right now, and you smiling. And you in good spirits. So I just appreciate you for being a stand-up, you know, for standing up for some s**t you did wrong. 'Cause a lot of motherf***ers out here is pointing fingers right now, so I salute you for that, man. For being a man's man.

Gillie Praises Pooh Shiesty For Not Snitching: Watch

"You know, a lot of motherf***ers don't want to take their responsibilities, man," Gillie continued. "They wanna be like, 'Nah, Ronny, Mike, Ricky, Bobby.' Nah, you ain't do no pointing. You said, 'Listen, it is what it is. What y'all give me, I'ma do that, and if I gotta do that, I'ma do it.' And you doin' it and you got a smile on your face, man. So it let me know the system didn't beat you down. The system ain't kill you, it ain't drain you, it ain't take your energy, you feel what I'm saying? So I appreciate you for that, man."

"Real s**t, bro," Pooh Shiesty replied. "Real. I've been saying this part, you know what I'm saying? Once again, not to brag or boast, but more of this has got to come back. This is what I've talked up, this is what I've taught and been taught, this is what I grew up with and this is what I looked up to. You know what I'm saying?" For more news and the latest updates on Gillie, Wallo, and Pooh Shiesty, keep checking in with HNHH.

