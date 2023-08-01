Pooh Shiesty & K Carbon Assist Families With School Supplies

Even with the Memphis, Tennessee native still incarcerated, Pooh Shiesty is still giving back to his hometown. Another Memphis rapper, K Carbon, teamed up with him to aid people in need. School supply shopping seems to be more expensive each year and for those less fortunate, it adds another burden. With that being said, it was a fine gesture on the part of the two Memphis rap stars. The giveaway took place this past weekend near a local auto repair shop.

From elementary to high school students, kids of all ages were able to get off to a great start before heading back to school in the next few weeks. All of the essential supplies such as bookbags and even surprise giveaways. Shiesty and Carbon both shared the information on their Instagram accounts. Under the graphic, he captions it with, “July 30th Come Out For My Back To School Giveaway!! @kcarbon.” Carbon writes, “I’m Calling All Elementary, Middle & High School Moms To Come Out This Sunday And Get Those Babies FREE Back To School Items.”

Both Rappers Post To Instagram

Furthermore, K Carbon posted again about the giveaway on her Instagram, with a video of her shopping for school supplies at Walmart. She seemed to be extremely thankful for the opportunity to give back to her local area. In a heart-warming note, she says, “I was doing this to give encouragement to the kids for going back to school but I needed this they ended up giving me encouragement back they said so much positive things yesterday and had so much fun!” What added to the excitement was both K Carbon and Pooh Shiesty were at the giveaway.

Shiesty, though, still has a long journey ahead before his 63-month prison sentence is over. He is required to pay $156,585 to the victims of the 2020 shooting, go through three years of supervision, and attend drug and alcohol treatment programs. What are your thoughts on this community service act? We would love to hear them down below in the comments section. Always keep a pulse on HNHH for all news.

