Rapper and business mogul Gucci Mane used his Instagram for justice earlier this week while discussing Poosh Shiesty’s prison conditions. Tagging President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, the “Lemonade” artist called the situation “unacceptable.”

“We do not pay attention to how inmates in the US are treated. @poohshiesty has been sent to a prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23 hr lockdown and given empty food trays,” Gucci Mane shared on Instagram Wednesday.

He then added, “USP Pollack should be investigated immediately.”

No stranger to being behind bars, the 42-year-old was released in 2016 after being imprisoned for over two years.

Shiesty, an artist under Gucci Mane’s 1017 label, was arrested last year in Florida. He was later hit with several federal charges for firearm possession, discharging a firearm, and robbery conspiracy.

The Memphis native was sentenced to 63 months in prison after allegedly opening fire on a security guard. Shiesty is also expected to be under three-year supervision following his future release.

Seemingly posting to his social media from the slammer, the “Back in Blood” rapper made a post on his Instagram in August.

“The police don’t stop watchin just cus you in jail and you can go to jail inside of jail,” he wrote. “Just let that sink in y’all small a*s unconscious head.”

Prior to his arrest, Shiesty was a rising star under the new 1017 lineup with label mates Foogiano and Big Scarr.

On how he and Gucci Mane crossed paths, he shared in early 2021 that it was a DM that sparked the relationship.

Sitting down with SiriusXM, he revealed at the time, “Yeah, he DM’ed me on Instagram. That’s how it all took off. He heard one song, “Main Slime,” and he DM’ed me. And now that’s what’s going on.”

Continuing to satisfy his fanbase, Shiesty released Shiesty Season: Certified earlier this year, a deluxe version of his previous mixtape. Gucci Mane was featured on the project along with Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Durk.

