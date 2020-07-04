The New 1017
- MusicGucci Mane Advocates Against Pooh Shiesty's "Unacceptable" Prison ConditionsThe Memphis rapper has been behind bars since 2021 and is currently serving a 63 month sentence.By Jada Ojii
- NewsGucci Mane Releases Deluxe Edition Of "So Icy Gang: The ReUp"Gucci Mane and members of 1017 add 13 new tracks to their 2020 release.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicGucci Mane To Drop Deluxe Edition Of 2020 Compilation Album As "So Icy Gang: The Reup"Gucci Mane and his label are adding to their 2020 album By Quam Odunsi
- Original ContentGucci Mane's New 1017: How Wop Is Shaping The SouthGet to know the New 1017 through exclusive interviews with five members of Gucci Mane's newly re-established roster. By Aron A.
- MusicGucci Mane Assembles "Trap Avengers" & Announces "So Icy Boyz" Album Release DateGucci Mane announces The New 1017's upcoming album "So Icy Boyz" with Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Enchanting, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Bic Fizzle, and Hotboy Wes.By Alex Zidel
- NewsGucci Mane's New Artist BigWalkDog Grabs Lil Baby & Pooh Shiesty For "Whole Lotta Ice"BigWalkDog releases his new single "Whole Lotta Ice" with Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Praises Pooh Shiesty & Big Scarr: "A Lot To Celebrate"Gucci Mane feels "excellent" as he praises Pooh Shiesty and Big Scarr's recent success.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWho Is Foogiano? Everything To KnowWe break down the facts to know about the rising 1017 rapper Foogiano.By Alycia Williams
- NewsMemphis Rapper Duke Deuce Drops New Single "Spin" With FoogianoQuality Control connects with The New 1017 on Duke Deuce's new single "Spin" with Foogiano.By Alex Zidel
- NewsOTF & The New 1017 Connect On Memo600's New Single "Pistol Totin" With FoogianoMemo600 and Foogiano release their new collaboration "Pistol Totin" as the latest single from the OTF compilation album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsGucci Mane Enlists Quentin Miller For New Banger "Win, Lose or Draw"Are we still sleeping on Quentin Miller? By Dre D.
- MusicGucci Mane On Signing More Women: "We Need More Female Rappers In The Game"Gucci Mane recently signed two new female rappers to his rebranded record label, The New 1017, citing a need for more women in hip hop as his motivation.By Lynn S.