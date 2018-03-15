community service
- MusicUSHER Returns To Atlanta, Receives Phoenix Award & A Spot On Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of FameThe city of Atlanta showered USHER with well-deserved praise. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureB.G.'s Prison Release Conditions: Drug/Alcohol Treatment, Community Service, GED, And MoreThe Cash Money Records artist spent over a decade in prison, and fans are rooting for him to succeed through his transition back into reality.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPooh Shiesty & K Carbon Assist Families With School SuppliesPooh Shiesty and K Carbon give back to the Memphis community. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto Gets Gun Charge Dismissed After Community ServiceThe rapper can now move forward with her career. By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureCardi B Calls Community Service A "Spiritual Journey"Cardi B says that community service has been "the best thing" to happen to her.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearCardi B Turns Up During Community Service, Says She's Back In The StudioThe mother of two has until March 1st to complete her court-ordered sentence after previously failing to do so and being granted an extension.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Has A Message For Fans Amid Community ServiceDo the crime, do the time.By Kairi Coe
- StreetwearCardi B Shares Community Service Selfie: "Obey The Law"The mother of two was recently granted an extension from the court after failing to complete her 15-day sentence.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B's Strip Club Attack Takes Her Back To Court, Rapper Skipped 15 Days Of Community ServiceThe "Bodak Yellow" lyricist pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault charges last fall, but failed to meet the terms of the court's agreement.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Facilitates A Massive Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway In FloridaKodak Black dropped nearly $15,000 on turkeys for families in South Florida.By Joshua Robinson
- Music6ix9ine Fears For His Safety During Community ServiceWith his house arrest coming to an end, 6ix9ine and his team have developed a few concerns about his upcoming community service requirement. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsConor McGregor Completes Community Service After Bus AttackMcGregor got to do manual labor at a church.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJustin Bieber's Bodyguard Avoids Criminal Charges For Injuring Two CopsLeniency awarded to Michael Arana.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Not Yet Off The Hook For Breast-Biting IncidentAzealia Banks was in court this morning for her 2015 assault case.By Alex Zidel