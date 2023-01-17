Cardi B got off relatively easy in court when it came to her infamous 2018 strip club brawl. Last September, the mother of two and her co-defendants pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour charges. At the same time, they saw the dismissal of ten other counts – two of which were felonies.

As a punishment, the Invasion of Privacy artist’s sentence requires she complete 15 days of community service. In a statement following her day in court, Bardi said, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”

Unfortunately for her, the New York native was unable to walk the walk. After failing to finish her sentence, Cardi B found herself in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday (January 17). As per usual, she looked incredibly glamorous, sporting a tight white dress, oversized fur coat, and matching Dior sunglasses.

It remains unclear exactly what the 30-year-old said to the judge. However, it’s possible Takeoff’s recent passing is part of the reason she was unable to fulfill her commitment. In the weeks since the Migos member’s untimely death, she’s been doing her part to take care of her husband, Offset, and their kids.

Thankfully for Cardi, she was given one last chance to get her community service done. According to Daily Mail, she has until March 1 to get her days in, or she could face jail time.

In a statement to the outlet, the entertainer’s lawyer, Drew Findling shared his client’s thoughts on the situation. “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavours,” he said. “She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

US rapper and songwriter Cardi B departs after a court hearing at Queens County Criminal Court, following a compliance hearing regarding the terms of her agreement over a strip club assault, in New York City on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

In other news, Cardi B sat down with Jason Lee as the first guest on his new podcast. They got candid about everything from her past with plastic surgery, to how she reacted to the news of Takeoff’s death in December.

Read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]