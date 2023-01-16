Their fans see them as Hip Hop “couple goals,” but Cardi B and Offset’s bliss was a long journey. The couple met in early 2017 and married that Fall, and by April 2018, they were expecting their first child. However, in 2020, it was reported Cardi filed for divorce amid allegations of infidelity on the part of the Migos rapper. One month later, Cardi and Offset were back together.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye,” she told Jason Lee on his new Revolt series. “This was like, the same year that I filed for divorce and everything.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The “Up” hitmaker interrupted her story to say she wanted her husband to share some of this information for himself. Lee agreed, cutting off Cardi and adding he wanted Offset to speak for himself, as well.

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because, what was—the main thing that was really bothering me, I’mma let him say it,” Cardi stated. “I want him to say it because I really feel like that’s a part of his story.”

“The main thing that I wanted to stop and everything, he stopped,” she continued. “He changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

Lee added, “He changed for his family.”

The full interview between Lee and Cardi is set to drop tomorrow (January 17). We’ll make sure to keep you updated on more revelations from the discussion.

