Just over a month after Takeoff’s untimely death, his cousin, Offset, has made his return to the stage. The father of five gave a performance at Miami’s E11even nightclub on Friday (December 2) as a part of the ongoing Art Basel celebrations taking place throughout the city.

Insiders have told Page Six that the rapper and his wife, Cardi B, arrived at the venue around 4 AM. Ahead of his set, he’s said to have told the crowd, “We’re doing this for my brother. For Takeoff, let’s do this shit.”

Offset and Cardi B arrive at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Unsurprisingly, this is Offset’s first time rapping for an audience since before his fellow Migo’s passing. In recent weeks, he and his family have mourned their loss both publicly and privately.

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” the 30-year-old wrote in a heartbreaking statement. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Additionally, Offset spoke about wanting to hug, laugh, smoke, and perform with Takeoff one last time. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now,” he added of his fallen friend.

Offset vibin to “Last Memory” last night at E11EVEN in Miami🌴 pic.twitter.com/LA8LaeGQsF — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 2, 2022

Last night, though, he and Cardi are said to have been all smiles. They “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” insiders dished to Page Six. Among the songs performed by the “Ric Flair Drip” hitmaker were “Clout” as well as “Bad and Boujee.”

Throughout this tough time, the mother of two has been showing endless love and support to her partner. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told The Neighborhood Talk in a new interview.

“We don’t want no sympathy,” she went on. “We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.”

Offset and Cardi B at Club E11even last night in Miami. 🥰🔥

pic.twitter.com/fOyEFsFkb9 — Bardi | 💎 (@imcardivenom) December 2, 2022

While the last few weeks have been undeniably hard for Offset, he’s showing signs of getting back to business as usual. At the end of last month, he teased a fire new collaboration with Future. Check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]