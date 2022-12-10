Over one month after Takeoff suffered a fatal shooting, fellow Migos member Offset revealed that he’s “in a dark place.” The rapper shared the update on Twitter this past Thursday with his four million followers, also adding a middle finger emoji.

In a dark place 🖕🏾 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 8, 2022

Earlier this week, the “Clout” rapper shared some Takeoff artwork on his social media. Offset mournfully penned on Twitter about his late cousin, “I miss you bra tryna push through the pain.”

I miss you bra tryna push through the pain pic.twitter.com/buEjaBJtp8 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 3, 2022

Fans quickly flooded his replies, offering support and understanding during the difficult time.

Takeoff unexpectedly lost his life on Nov. 1 after being shot at a bowling alley. An altercation occurred at Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling following a dice game, leading to the fired shots. Quavo, his collaborator and uncle, was on the scene at the time of the incident.

The Last Rocket rapper’s funeral took place in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The private service brought out a list of stars, including the City Girls, Gucci Mane, Chloe Bailey, and Cardi B.

According to People, Cardi B opened up about her husband’s grief in a Twitter voice note that has since been deleted. “We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she shared with fans.

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 29: (Exclusive Coverage)Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos pose backstage during the kick off the 2016 Honda Civic Tour: Future Now at Philips Arena on June 29, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack)

“I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy,” the Bronx native continued. “We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Offset rapped some of his songs at a Miami nightclub earlier this month, making it his first performance since Takeoff’s recent passing. He reportedly told the crowd at the time, “We’re doing this for my brother. For Takeoff, let’s do this shit.”

