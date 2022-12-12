Offset says that he’s going to honor the late Migos rapper Takeoff before every one of his concerts. The comment comes after he recently admitted to being in a “dark place,” following his cousin’s passing.

Offset made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a video of an image of Takeoff being displayed during his latest concert while The Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye,” plays. Offset then comes on stage and pauses while facing the picture.

“Before every show,” Offset captioned the post. “I love you bra.”

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, early last month. He was just 28 years old. Police have since detained a man they suspect of committing the shooting.

Offset’s partner, Cardi B, recently spoke about how the two of them have been coping in the time since.

“We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi said in a since-deleted social media post. “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized. I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherfuckers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Cardi added: “Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”

Check out Offset’s tribute for Takeoff below.

