A popular Houston DJ has been arrested in connection with Takeoff’s death, and now friends of Patrick Xavier Clark are speaking out. The Migos star was killed in the early morning hours of November 1 while at a private event. A verbal disagreement ensued, and sadly, Takeoff was shot and killed. Police stated that the rapper was an innocent bystander who was struck by stray bullets.

As Hip Hop continues to mourn the late star, the investigation into his death continues. Takeoff was in a room of upward of 30 people when he was killed, but police claim they are struggling with finding witnesses who will cooperate. Nevertheless, arrests have been made, but Clark has denied responsibility.

Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with the murder of Takeoff pic.twitter.com/fuuhiX5Yyu — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) December 2, 2022

The Daily Beast reportedly also caught up with people who knew Clark personally, including rapper Jmali. According to the artist, DJ Pat wasn’t a violent person.

“You could see by the reactions of everyone that we’re shocked because that’s not the type of person [Clark] is,” Jmali said. “He was about business, not violence.”

“Pat was similar to Takeoff in that he was quiet and just went about his business,” the rapper added. “That’s why this is so surprising to everyone here.”

Cameron Joshua’s attorney with a word; he says his client did not kill Takeoff, but didn’t deny that his client may have insight into who did pic.twitter.com/MMe3EloVKR — IG: @MilagroGramz (@MilagroGramz__) December 1, 2022

Additionally, a friend of Clark’s, who reportedly wanted to remain anonymous, told TDB they believed he was being “framed” for Takeoff’s murder. They also didn’t think Clark would “jeopardize” himself and his life’s work.

“I know him. He’s not like that. I honestly feel like they got the wrong guy,” a person told the outlet. “He doesn’t get mad or hostile. He’s very nice and thoughtful. That’s all I have to say. I feel he is being framed.”

Prosecutors believe otherwise and allege Clark wanted to flee to Mexico as the investigation heated up.

BOOKING PHOTO: Cameron Joshua, 22, charged with felony possession of a weapon.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/lsN0NBv9nj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

Cameron Joshua was also arrested in connection with the incident, however, he faces a firearm charge. Investigators don’t believe Joshua had anything to do with Takeoff’s death, but he has been tacked for “carrying a weapon illegally at the party.”

