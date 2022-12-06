Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Takeoff. The 33-year old suspect faced a judge on Monday following reports that he tried to flee to Mexico before his arrest. Clark allegedly obtained an emergency passport and bought tickets to Mexico two days before his arrest. Police say he had a passport and a large amount of cash on him.

However, Clark’s lawyers are denying the claims. They stated that he’d already had the trip planned before charges were brought against him. “That’s something that was pre-planned and it was canceled before he was arrested. I think that’s important. He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” defense attorney Letitia Quinones shared. Clark’s attorneys also asked for a new hearing next week to get his $2 million bond amount lowered.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Clark was caught on camera shooting his gun in one hand, with a wine bottle in the other hand, outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night TakeOff was killed. He refused to give details on the shooting during his arrest. However, he shared that he’s a DJ who is currently unemployed, and asked for a court appointed lawyer.

One detective revealed that details from footage of the shooting lead them to Clark. “Video also shows the defendant leave the [wine] bottle at the scene,” said a detective. “Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID’ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case.”

Clark is still being held in police custody. If released, he’ll be placed on 24-hour house arrest and an electronic monitor. Check out HNHH for the latest.

