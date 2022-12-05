Patrick Clark, who is a suspect in the murder of Takeoff, will appear in court on Monday. Houston police arrested Clark, last week.

Clark has requested a court-appointed lawyer. For his job, he listed himself as a self-employed DJ with an income of $0.00. A judge previously set his bail at $2 million.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Authorities believe Clark was attempting to flee to Mexico at the time of his arrest. Police found him with a passport and a large amount of cash.

HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said the department was able to narrow down Clark through the use of video from the night.

“We had to rely on a large volume of video, cell phone, things that surfaced over time,” Burrow said during a press conference. “We had to sift through that, physical evidence, shooting evidence and things that surfaced over time.”

If given bond, Clark will be subject to a series of demanding conditions. These include 24-hour house arrest, electronic monitoring, no firearms, illegal drugs or alcohol, and no contact with the victim’s family.

Sgt Burrow also confirmed that police do not suspect Takeoff to be the intended target in the shooting.

“I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed,” Burrow said, before adding, “He was an innocent bystander.”

He also stated that upwards of 30 people were in the area at the time of the shooting, but none stayed to leave a statement.

“Literally every one of those people left the scene without leaving a statement,” Burrow said. “It’s important that those people come forward.”

