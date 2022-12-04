The gunman who allegedly and tragically shot Takeoff during an altercation just found out that freedom before his trial is unlikely. Patrick Xavier Clark, whom authorities charged with murder, can be free on bond if he can produce $2 million. According to KHOU 11, a Texas court set the suspect’s bond and attached various conditions to it.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Moreover, the court believes Clark is at flight risk. Officials discovered that he applied for an expedited passport soon after the shooting occurred outside Houston’s 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Additionally, he said he was going to Mexico. When authorities arrested him, he possessed a large amount of cash on his person and carried his passport.

Given these factors of the case, judges placed a host of conditions on said bond. These include 24-hour house arrest, electronic monitoring, no firearms, illegal drugs, or alcohol, and no contacting the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, recorded footage shows Clark firing a gun outside the establishment with a bottle of wine in his hand. Also, another camera and angle filmed him getting into a getaway car with said weapon.

HNHH reported that Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) tragically passed on November 1st after multiple bullet wounds. From all accounts, he did not exhibit confrontational behavior during the altercation and was just a bystander. Police confirmed that the suspect shot two other attendees: a 24-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, and officials took both to the hospital for injuries.

Earlier this week, suspect Cameron Joshua a.k.a. Lil Cam faced charges connected to the Migos rapper’s shooting. The 22-year-old appeared in court for two counts of felony in possession of a weapon. However, prosecutors did not accuse Joshua of shooting the MC.

“We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case,” lead prosecutor Matt Gilliam stated.

As the legal background behind the tragedy unfolds, the hip-hop community continues to tribute and honor the late Georgia native. Metro Boomin recently featured Takeoff on “Feel The Fiyaaaah,” a standout cut on his new album HEROES & VILLAINS. The song also features A$AP Rocky, and all three have great chemistry. Let us know how you’re keeping Takeoff’s memory alive in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest on this developing murder case.

