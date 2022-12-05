Patrick Xavier Clark
- MusicTakeoff Murder Suspect IndictedThe formal charge comes almost eight months after Kirsnick Khari Ball lost his life in a Houston shooting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAccused Takeoff Killer Patrick Clark Released On $1 Million BondTakeoff lost his life in a fatal shooting last November.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureTakeoff's Alleged Murderer Vows To Move In With Parents, Requests Lower BailPatrick Xavier Clark wants his bail reduced from $2M to $100K.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeTakeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: ReportAfter requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFriends Of Takeoff's Alleged Killer Patrick Clark Think He's Being "Framed"DJ Pat has been arrested for Takeoff's murder, but those who know him don't believe he's responsible.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTakeoff Update: Alleged Killer Wants Judge To Help Fund DefenseThe man charged with the Migos member’s murder is asking for funds.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicSuspect In Takeoff's Murder Case Is "Nervous" & Concerned": ReportPatrick Xavier Clark's attorney told a court that he claims he's innocent.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTakeoff’s Alleged Murderer Planned Mexico Trip Before Arrest Patrick Xavier Clark appeared in court on Monday for allegedly murdering Takeoff. By Lamar Banks