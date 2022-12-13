The weeks that have passed since Takeoff’s death haven’t made the loss any easier to bear. Thankfully December began on a high note as police finally arrested someone in connection with the case.

33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark is the alleged gunman behind the youngest Migo’s death. As he awaits trial, he’s been given a hefty $2 million bail fee. His lawyer, Carl Moore, simply doesn’t think his client can pay that much.

Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with the murder of Takeoff pic.twitter.com/fuuhiX5Yyu — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) December 2, 2022

According to TMZ, the accused murderer filed a motion on Monday (December 12) in Texas. The documents reveal that he’s seeking to have his bond significantly taken down to just $100K.

Clark says he’ll be able to pull these funds together with the help of a professional bondsman. Additionally, he’s promising to live with his parents upon release, where he was apparently previously residing.

Moore has assured the court that his client will wear a GPS monitor at all times. He’ll also be responsible for following a curfew from a judge – if his motion earns approval, that is. To ensure he doesn’t attempt to flee the country (again), Clark is willing to surrender his passport.

Another clause in the potential deal states that he’ll follow any “no contact” order that comes his way with respect to different people.

It remains unclear what the odds of Clark making bail currently are. Before being taken into custody, reports say that he was attempting to get an emergency passport. At the same time, Takeoff’s murder investigation was unfolding and his family was in mourning.

Just last week, a judge gave the DJ $5,000. The money will go toward a private investigator. At this time, Patrick seems eager to prove that he was framed. Many of those closest to him were in shock when news of the charges came out, reports say.

Takeoff of the music group Migos performs on stage at American Airlines Arena on November 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates regarding Takeoff. RIP.

[Via]