After being taken into custody last December, Patrick Clark, the accused shooter of Migos rapper Takeoff, has been released from Houston’s Harris County Jail.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Clark posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday. Though he can return home, he is required to wear a GPS tracker while on house arrest. He will also undergo drug testing and cannot own a firearm or use drugs and alcohol.

His next court date is scheduled for March 9, according to the outlet, with Clark facing a murder charge in the case. During the November shooting, he allegedly fired his gun following an argument at a Houston bowling alley.

An investigation into the shooting reportedly found that Clark’s rounds were the only ones to hit Takeoff, though others were also shooting at the time.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was only 28 years old when he tragically lost his life on November 1, 2022. His family and friends came together to honor the Culture rapper’s memory at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, Clark’s lawyer recently revealed that their client could claim self-defense in the case. Clark’s lawyer implied that he only started shooting after someone else began shooting at him.

After originally having a $2 million bond, the accused shooter was able to have the amount reduced to $1 million despite concerns that he could be a flight risk. Prior to his arrest last month, he allegedly tried to flee the country.

