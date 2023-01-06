After multiple attempts to get out of jail, Patrick Clark has been released on bond. He is the chief suspect in the murder of Takeoff, and it was expected that Clark wouldn’t be able to make bail. Initially set at $2 million, the bond was later lowered to $1 million. Days ago, it was announced that Clark made bond and would find freedom once again, but questions were raised regarding who put up the bill.

A report by KTVU News also stated Clark’s attorney Letitia D. Quinones shared a statement regarding his release. “Neither Patrick nor his family posted the bond in this case,” she said.

“A concerned citizen and family friend who believes in Patrick’s innocence posted the bond on his behalf,” the lawyer continued. “Like any other defendant, Patrick is presumed to be innocent and has the right to bond. He also has an obligation to comply with all the terms the court has laid out.”

“He intends to comply fully and will appear for proceedings whenever the court requires him to do so. We believe Patrick is innocent and at the appropriate time, the evidence will reveal that to be the case.”

Meanwhile, some people questioned how this could occur when Clark’s team recently requested $5K from the court. They further claimed they needed the money to fund a private investigator for his defense.

Takeoff was shot and killed during a purported dice game in Houston in the early morning hours of November 1. He was said to have been an innocent bystander who was hit by stray bullets.

Clark is reportedly scheduled to return for his arraignment hearing on March 9.

