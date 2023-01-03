J. Prince Shows Love To Takeoff On Livestream, Calls Out Haters
“I want all y’all to know, none of y’all love him no more than I do,” said Prince.
The investigation into Takeoff’s death continues as a suspect has been arrested. The Migos star fell victim to a shooting that occurred last November 1 in Houston. From the onset, a scandal erupted after a video of the tragedy reached social media and showed J. Prince Jr. walking past the rapper’s dead body. It was a highly-talked-about moment that social media users discussed far and wide, but the Prince family made it clear that they love Takeoff.
Still, the controversy continues to haunt Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince. He recently jumped on Livestream and was confronted by viewers who left comments related to Takeoff.
“It brings joy to my heart to see the ones on here that are keeping the brother Takeoff’s name alive,” said Prince. “Y’all keep on keeping his name alive.”
However, Prince made it clear that he wouldn’t stand for any disrespect.
“I want all y’all to know, none of y’all love him no more than I do,” he added in the video. “So, take that sucka sh*t and take it to ya mammies.”
Meanwhile, Patrick Clark has been fighting for his freedom ever since he was arrested in connection to Takeoff’s murder.
Clark has denied that he is responsible for Takeoff’s death, but prosecutors say otherwise. Reports stated that upon his arrest, Clark was found with a large amount of cash and a ticket to Mexico. Prosecutors allege he is a flight risk, and his bond has been set at a staggering $1 million.
There have been repeated attempts to have the bail decreased, but a judge has held firm.