The tragic passing of Takeoff remains a taking point in Hip Hop. The authorities haven’t named a suspect in the case, despite there being several eyewitnesses to his death. Takeoff was with Quavo and a small group at a private gathering in Houston when things went sour. A verbal altercation turned into a shooting, resulting in Takeoff being struck by a stray bullet.

The rapper was an unproblematic figure in Rap, leaving many stunned by his passing. Fat Joe visited Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast where he spoke fondly of the slain rapper.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

During the conversation, Smith mentioned a growing list of rappers who lost their lives in recent years. Joe compared it to the Golden Era of Hip Hop when the culture lost a few greats.

“We had Rest In Peace Biggie, Rest In Peace Jam Master Jay,” said Fat Joe. “Tupac, but they were like, spaced out. It’s like these kids are getting killed every other week. Takeoff, who recently got killed, Rest In Peace; he’s like the Run-DMC of his time. He’s not no regular rapper. He’s a big deal.”

“We went from rappers being heroes, to now being targets,” he added. This sentiment is held by other artists, including Boosie Badazz.

Joe continued: “When I look at a young brother like him die, I look at a hundred families that could have ate from the jobs he give them. His family, who’s suffering forever—I pray for all these kids.”’

The status of the investigation into Takeoff’s death is unknown. The court of public opinion has ridiculed the Prince family after learning that Takeoff was with J. Prince Jr. at the time of the shooting. However, the Princes have contested any involvement and have shared their continued condolences.

[via]