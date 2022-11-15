We haven’t heard much from the authorities about the murder of Takeoff, but his loved ones continue to speak out. The beloved rapper was shot and killed during a private get-together in Houston with Quavo by his side. He was said to be with J. Prince Jr. when a verbal disagreement turned violent. Takeoff wasn’t involved in the chaos and, sadly, was an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.

Private and public memorials for Takeoff have already been held, and slowly, several in the late rapper’s inner circle have come forward. Both Quavo and Cardi B issued emotional tributes on social media, and now, Offset has emerged.

“The pain you have left me with in unbearable,” the message reads. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke on last time. Perform one last time.”

Offset adds that he knew a person with Takeoff’s soul was indeed in heaven.

“I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you,” Offset continued. “You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your family strength.”

The Migos star knows Takeoff will “always be with” his loved ones, but Offset asked for a “sign” or “a beautiful dream.”

This week, Quavo’s sister took to social media with an ominous post. She has declared to search high and low until Takeoff’s killer is found. Considering Takeoff was shot in a crowded area with several witnesses, the public questions why a suspect hasn’t been named or apprehended.

Long Live Takeoff. We continue to send our sincerest condolences during this difficult time.