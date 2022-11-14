Murda Beatz shared an emotional message for Takeoff on Instagram, over the weekend. The iconic producer says that without the late Migos rapper, “there would be no Murda Beatz.”

“Words Can’t Explain How I Feel This Has Been The Only Thing On My Mind,” Murda wrote, before adding, “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Murda Beatz onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles – Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

From there, he reflected on meeting Takeoff. He says that the late rapper, as well as the rest of Migos, treated him like family.

“I Met You Almost 10 Years Ago, You And The Gang Always Made Me Feel Like I Was Their Blood Brother Since We Met. Your Family, Your Momma, Your Brother Lingo, Your Uncle Quavo, Your Grandma, Everybody Treated Me Like I Was Part Of The Family. You And The Gang Really Adopted Me And Put Me Under Your Wing.”

Murda Beatz and Takeoff have collaborated countless times over the years. Most recently, he provided production on several songs for Only Built for Infinity Links.

Additionally, he added: “I Stood Beside Yall And I Was Lucky Enough To Watch You Become One Of The Best Rappers Of Our Generation. My Brother Helped Push Trap Music To The Global Stage. We Took Mixtape Rap To The Top Of The Charts And Made It Mainstream.”

“I’m So Proud To Call You My Brother,” he continued. “And I’m So Grateful That I Met You Along This Journey Called Life. We Are The Same Age And It Breaks My Heart We Cant Grow Old Together Like We All Supposed To.”

The post comes after Beatz attended the memorial service for Takeoff in Atlanta, last Friday.

Check out Murda Beatz’ full post for Takeoff below.

