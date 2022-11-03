J. Prince is setting the record straight following the death of Takeoff in Houston. Over the past few days, the Rap-A-Lot founder’s faced some significant criticism after the Migos rapper’s death since Quavo and Takeoff were with Jas Prince hours before the shooting.

HOUSTON – FEBRUARY 19: Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince attends the UGK Concert at Club Bar-Rio February 19, 2006 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

J. Prince penned a heartfelt tribute on behalf of his family honoring Takeoff as a “a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being.”

“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: (L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

J. Prince went on to address the videos circulating around social media before addressing the number of shooting deaths in the Black community. He also went on to directly address anyone who has attempted to pin him and Mob Ties to the shooter.

“They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores,” he wrote. “I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit. I speak these words not knowing whos bullet is responsible for his death.”

He added, “With that being said, the root of this tragedy is foolish and has to be owned by the fool.”

Read his full post below.