More details from the night of Takeoff’s tragic death are continuing to unfold. According to reports, Quavo’s assistant, 23-year old Joshua ‘Wash’ Washington was hit by gunfire during the shooting which killed the Migos rapper’s nephew and bandmate on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that two people were hit by gunfire, including Joshua —Quavo’s assistant and operations management at QuavoHuncho Records — who was reportedly rushed to the hospital shortly after the shooting, with non-life threatening injuries. A 24-year old female was also reportedly hit by gunfire during the shooting. However, her identity as yet to be revealed.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Takeoff of Migos attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

While the two survived the shooting, Takeoff unfortunately did not. According to Houston Police, the Infinity Links rapper’s death was the result of penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm, and his manner of death was called homicide. Investigators say at least two people discharged firearms that night. Police are looking to speak with the 40 people who attended the private party and fled the scene after gunfire rang out.

Many fans took to social media to share their conspirecises about what went down that night — including J. Prince Jr.’s role in the chaos. Prince was seen toting a gun while riding around Houston’s Fifth Ward with Quavo just before the shooting. While Prince has yet to speak out on the claims, his father, Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince, issued a statement regarding the shooting.

“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff,” he began. ”To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned.”

Details on the story are still developing.