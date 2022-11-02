Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Takeoff of Migos attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Earlier in the evening, Quavo revealed that he and Takeoff were hanging out with Jas Prince. Quavo shared a video of himself riding around with Jas Prince through Fifth Ward while representing Mob Ties.

Shortly after news broke of Takeoff’s death, Jas Prince hit the ‘Gram where he broke his silence on the matter. As fans questioned where he was at the time of the shooting, he said he was asleep when the incident occurred.

“I Never like to hear about things like this happening anywhere, especially in my city, and to my family. When I got woken up with a call about this, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’m with you my brother @quavohuncho. Prayers to all who are hurting. RIP @yrntakeoff.”

Houston Police are still trying to identify the person who fired the fatal shot that killed Takeoff. Authorities held a press conference on Wednesday after their initial investigations where they confirmed an argument occurred before shots were fired. However, they said they are still looking for any leads and asked for the public’s help. Houston police chief Troy Finner also directed a statement towards the hip-hop community to come forward to help find the person that killed Takeoff.

“I know a lot of great people in our hip-hop community and I respect them,” he said. “I’m calling up on everybody, all hip hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry.”

We will continue to keep you posted on anymore information surrounding the investigation into Takeoff’s death.