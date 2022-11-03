Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo.

Since his untimely passing, the hip hop community flooded social media tight their condolences and well wishes to Quavo, Offset and the rest of Takeoff’s team and family. Along with the heartfelt posts and tweets, social media sleuths began speculating about was responsible for the devastating murder. Many folks on Twitter questioned J. Prince Jr., who was seen toting a gun while riding around Houston’s Fifth Ward with Quavo just before the shooting.

Graphic footage of the aftermath of the shooting also showed Prince — son of Rap-A-Lot records CEO J.Prince — walking around Takeoff’s lifeless body without assisting Quavo, who was seen hovering over his deceased nephew. One fan tweeted, “The way J Prince Jr. walked past takeoff on the ground is f**king crazy. The way how the whole rap game gotta check in with these fraudulent niggas when they go to Houston is crazy.”

The way J Prince Jr. walked past takeoff on the ground is fucking crazy. The way how the whole rap game gotta check in with these fraudulent niggas when they go to Houston is crazy. — Dash (@WhereIsDash) November 1, 2022

Another Twitter user weighed in, “So Takeoff and Quavo were in Houston for Jas Prince Bday and one of them ended up dead while they were under J Prince’s protection and in his City? J Prince betta shake sumtin or all them MOBB TIES he been talking all these years was.” An old video of social media comedian Charles White sharing his views on the J. Prince and Mob Ties also made its rounds online following Takeoff’s passing.

Charleston white was right about J Prince & Mob ties



R.I.P Takeoff 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/TgcRbBJThY — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) November 2, 2022

Hours following the deadly Houston shooting, Prince deleted the Instagram story of him announcing that Quavo and No Cap would be in attendance for his late-night “bowling party.” However, Jas immediately took to social media to address the news of Take’s passing, “I Never like to hear about things like this happening anywhere, especially in my city, and to my family. When I got woken up with a call about this, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’m with you my brother @quavohuncho. Prayers to all who are hurting. RIP @yrntakeoff.”

See what else folks had to say about J. Prince below.

Every rapper next time J Prince or J prince jr invites them somewhere … pic.twitter.com/R9qwCe3i7C — porshayyyyy (@yadamn_skippie) November 2, 2022

Quavo was crying out for takeoff and j prince jr walk right past his ☠️body and said “man don’t ask about that shit, fuck that shit ” but ya mob ties tho it’s ya responsibility to protect these rappers when they check in. — Lee Lee (@Mzthangggg) November 1, 2022

J Prince Jr is a rich kid that went to the best private schools playing gangsta cosplay, because of who is father is. — Him Tebow (@GodGesus) November 1, 2022