Wale Admits His Run-In With Kai Cenat Affected His Mental Health

BY Cole Blake 74 Views
Ebony Juneteenth Celebration
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 19: Rapper Wale performs onstage during the Ebony Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot on June 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Ebony)
Kai Cenat famously did not recognize Wale when they ran into each other at the BET Awards, earlier this year.

Wale has opened up about his awkward run-in with Kai Cenat at the BET Awards from earlier this year. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe during a recent appearance on his Club Shay Shay podcast, the iconic rapper explained that his mental health took a toll after the livestreamer failed to recognize him at the event.

“Kai Cenat talking about mental health. He gets it now," Wale said on the show. "Imagine giving your life to this game, then you go to support the culture that you’ve been a part of for 13 years. Then you go online, and everybody’s like, ‘Yo, @KaiCenat, he didn’t know who you were.’”

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Wale's handling of the situation. "Wait is he saying his mental was affected bc a 23 year old who listens to Michael Jackson didn’t know him?" one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Kai was too young to recognize someone who is not as relevant anymore, also Kai doesn’t pay attention to a lot of stuff when he is in the middle of a stream, which he was. Like just go back under the rock you been in bruh."

What Happened Between Wale & Kai Cenat?

The drama began when Kai Cenat said what's up to Wale at the BET Awards and then quickly admitted afterward that he had no idea who the rapper was. Wale later confronted him over the moment, saying: “That sh*t making me look crazy now, just so you know. That’s making me look crazy, the exchange we had in the hallway. I mean, they running with it, but we’ll talk later.” 

Cenat ended up apologizing during a later livestream. “I’mma go ahead and say to Wale, I hope he didn’t take my interaction personal," he said at the time. "How can you blame me from being who I am? You feel me? I’m young!” He then noted that he was only nine years old when "Lotus Flower Bomb" came out.

