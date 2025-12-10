The Game Crowns Himself The Best Rapper From Compton

Fans were quick to bring up Kendrick Lamar in response to The Game's hot take on "Club Shay Shay" on Wednesday.

The Game says he's "definitely" the best rapper from Compton. He explained his reasoning during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the former NFL star's Club Shay Shay podcast, Wednesday.

"I'm definitely the best rapper from Compton," he said, adding that he's also the best rapper from the West Coast as a whole. "That's it. Can't nobody out rap me man. Anybody that knows will know. No one can do what I do. No one has my skill set. Not only do I have the ability to rap circles around people, I'm also with all the bullsh*t too if I came down to that. I'm the best rapper in this town."

When DJ Akademiks posted the clip on Instagram, debate ensued in the comments section with countless fans bringing up Kendrick Lamar. "Kendrick is the best and music will last forever with real things being said not just name calls. hate it or love it pun intended. Your Hand delivered best hit," one user wrote. Another argued: "Kendrick and Game are both dope and different. Neither of them have to take any credit from one another. Game has the right to say he’s the best, who wouldn’t. Both are needed on the West."

Elsewhere in the interview with Shannon Sharpe, Game discussed his childhood, growing up in Compton, and going to jail, as well as his relationships with 50 Cent, Kanye West, and more artists.

Read More: The Game Says "The Documentary 3" Is Coming Very Soon After New Mixtape

The Game "Documentary 3"

The interview with Shannon Sharpe comes after The Game recently confirmed that he's been preparing to drop his next studio album, Documentary 3. He discussed the project while speaking with Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Cruz Show, earlier this month, after dropping the new Gangsta Grillz tape, Every Movie Needs A Trailer.

"I wanted to give fans fresh music this year while preparing for the release of Documentary 3, so I went in and knocked out these 19 tracks with Mike & Keys," he said. "Then we’ll come out on top of the year with the album."

Read More: The Game's Fans Question Kendrick Lamar Diss Rumors From New Mixtape

